Windlas Biotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.94 crore, up 8.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.94 crore in June 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 110.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 up 46.55% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2021.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 221.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.52% returns over the last 6 months

Windlas Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.94 122.13 110.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.94 122.13 110.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 86.77 77.03 -14.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 94.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.33 2.44 -8.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.61 16.59 16.16
Depreciation 2.76 2.90 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.10 11.79 11.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.04 11.38 9.36
Other Income 2.86 3.01 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.89 14.39 10.05
Interest 0.35 0.29 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.54 14.10 9.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.54 14.10 9.57
Tax 3.74 -1.13 2.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.80 15.23 6.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.80 15.23 6.69
Equity Share Capital 10.90 10.90 9.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 7.19 3.67
Diluted EPS 4.50 7.19 3.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 7.19 3.67
Diluted EPS 4.50 7.19 3.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
