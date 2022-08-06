Windlas Biotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.94 crore, up 8.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.94 crore in June 2022 up 8.09% from Rs. 110.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 up 46.55% from Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.67 in June 2021.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 221.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.52% returns over the last 6 months