MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Windlas Biotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.96 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

September 09, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.96 crore in June 2021 up 8.49% from Rs. 102.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2021 up 129.58% from Rs. 22.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021 down 10.1% from Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2020.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.42 in June 2020.

Close

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 396.65 on September 08, 2021 (NSE)

Windlas Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations110.96106.81
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations110.96106.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials-14.3173.31
Purchase of Traded Goods94.57--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.95-2.26
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost16.1616.54
Depreciation3.033.36
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses11.108.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.367.75
Other Income0.690.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.058.55
Interest0.480.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.578.22
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax9.578.22
Tax2.882.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.695.89
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.695.89
Equity Share Capital9.106.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.673.24
Diluted EPS3.663.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.674.59
Diluted EPS3.663.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Biotechnology & Medical Research #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Windlas Biotech
first published: Sep 9, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.