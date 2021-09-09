Windlas Biotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.96 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.96 crore in June 2021 up 8.49% from Rs. 102.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in June 2021 up 129.58% from Rs. 22.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2021 down 10.1% from Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2020.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in June 2021 from Rs. 12.42 in June 2020.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 396.65 on September 08, 2021 (NSE)