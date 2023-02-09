Windlas Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 117.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.5% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2021.
Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2021.
|Windlas Biotech shares closed at 241.60 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.
|Windlas Biotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.70
|132.73
|117.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.70
|132.73
|117.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.32
|88.07
|82.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|73.12
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.29
|-3.66
|-5.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.74
|17.74
|15.66
|Depreciation
|3.14
|2.91
|3.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.29
|14.52
|11.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.81
|13.15
|9.90
|Other Income
|2.16
|2.61
|1.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.98
|15.77
|11.69
|Interest
|0.16
|0.12
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.82
|15.65
|11.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.82
|15.65
|11.48
|Tax
|3.63
|3.44
|3.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.19
|12.21
|8.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.19
|12.21
|8.32
|Equity Share Capital
|10.72
|10.90
|10.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.24
|5.60
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|5.60
|4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.24
|5.60
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|4.24
|5.60
|4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited