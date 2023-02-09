English
    Windlas Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 117.59 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.5% from Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2021.
    Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2021.Windlas Biotech shares closed at 241.60 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.71% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.
    Windlas Biotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.70132.73117.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.70132.73117.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.3288.0782.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.12----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.29-3.66-5.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7417.7415.66
    Depreciation3.142.913.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2914.5211.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8113.159.90
    Other Income2.162.611.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9815.7711.69
    Interest0.160.120.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8215.6511.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8215.6511.48
    Tax3.633.443.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1912.218.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1912.218.32
    Equity Share Capital10.7210.9010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.245.604.14
    Diluted EPS4.245.604.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.245.604.14
    Diluted EPS4.245.604.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
