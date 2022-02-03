Windlas Biotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.59 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.59 crore in December 2021 up 0.34% from Rs. 117.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.32 crore in December 2021 down 32.32% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2021 down 19.22% from Rs. 18.37 crore in December 2020.

Windlas Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.75 in December 2020.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 269.35 on February 02, 2022 (NSE)