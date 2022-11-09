 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Windlas Biotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore in September 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 115.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2022 up 46.92% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 14.38 crore in September 2021.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in September 2021.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 253.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and -17.02% over the last 12 months.

Windlas Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 132.73 119.94 115.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 132.73 119.94 115.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.07 86.77 68.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.66 -10.33 6.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.74 16.61 15.00
Depreciation 2.91 2.76 3.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.53 13.10 12.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.14 11.04 10.08
Other Income 2.61 2.86 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.75 13.89 11.30
Interest 0.12 0.35 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.64 13.54 10.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.64 13.54 10.86
Tax 3.44 3.74 2.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.19 9.80 8.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.19 9.80 8.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.19 9.80 8.30
Equity Share Capital 10.90 10.90 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 4.50 4.11
Diluted EPS 5.59 4.50 4.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.59 4.50 4.11
Diluted EPS 5.59 4.50 4.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

