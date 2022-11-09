Windlas Biotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore in September 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 115.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2022 up 46.92% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 14.38 crore in September 2021.

Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in September 2021.

Windlas Biotech shares closed at 253.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and -17.02% over the last 12 months.