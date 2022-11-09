English
    Windlas Biotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.73 crore in September 2022 up 15.17% from Rs. 115.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2022 up 46.92% from Rs. 8.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 14.38 crore in September 2021.

    Windlas Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in September 2021.

    Windlas Biotech shares closed at 253.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and -17.02% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.73119.94115.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.73119.94115.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.0786.7768.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.66-10.336.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7416.6115.00
    Depreciation2.912.763.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5313.1012.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1411.0410.08
    Other Income2.612.861.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7513.8911.30
    Interest0.120.350.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6413.5410.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6413.5410.86
    Tax3.443.742.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.199.808.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.199.808.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.199.808.30
    Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.594.504.11
    Diluted EPS5.594.504.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.594.504.11
    Diluted EPS5.594.504.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

