Windlas Biotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 117.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2021.

Windlas Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.70 132.73 117.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.70 132.73 117.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.32 88.07 82.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 73.12 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.29 -3.66 -5.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.74 17.74 15.66
Depreciation 3.14 2.91 3.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.29 14.53 11.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.81 13.14 9.90
Other Income 2.16 2.61 1.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.98 15.75 11.69
Interest 0.16 0.12 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.82 15.64 11.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.82 15.64 11.48
Tax 3.63 3.44 3.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.19 12.19 8.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.19 12.19 8.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.19 12.19 8.31
Equity Share Capital 10.72 10.90 10.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 5.59 3.81
Diluted EPS 4.23 5.59 3.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.23 5.59 3.81
Diluted EPS 4.23 5.59 3.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
