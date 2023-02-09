Windlas Biotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 117.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2021.