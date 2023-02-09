English
    Windlas Biotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore, up 1.8% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Windlas Biotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.70 crore in December 2022 up 1.8% from Rs. 117.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.51% from Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 8.63% from Rs. 14.84 crore in December 2021.

    Windlas Biotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.70132.73117.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.70132.73117.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.3288.0782.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.12----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.29-3.66-5.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7417.7415.66
    Depreciation3.142.913.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.2914.5311.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8113.149.90
    Other Income2.162.611.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9815.7511.69
    Interest0.160.120.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8215.6411.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8215.6411.48
    Tax3.633.443.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.1912.198.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.1912.198.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.1912.198.31
    Equity Share Capital10.7210.9010.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.235.593.81
    Diluted EPS4.235.593.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.235.593.81
    Diluted EPS4.235.593.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited