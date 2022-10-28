English
    Wim Plast Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.86 crore, down 9.05% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wim Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.86 crore in September 2022 down 9.05% from Rs. 86.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.60 crore in September 2022 down 5.87% from Rs. 10.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in September 2022 down 7.35% from Rs. 17.82 crore in September 2021.

    Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.50 in September 2021.

    Wim Plast shares closed at 495.25 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.75% returns over the last 6 months and 6.82% over the last 12 months.

    Wim Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.8680.3986.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.8680.3986.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.8940.4338.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.635.278.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.331.013.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.596.255.88
    Depreciation3.713.664.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4013.4815.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3110.2810.56
    Other Income3.481.873.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8012.1513.59
    Interest0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.7612.1013.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.7612.1013.55
    Tax3.163.023.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.609.0810.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.609.0810.20
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.007.568.50
    Diluted EPS8.007.568.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.007.568.50
    Diluted EPS8.007.568.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
