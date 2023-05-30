Wim Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore in March 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2023 down 2.4% from Rs. 20.44 crore in March 2022.

Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2022.

Wim Plast shares closed at 488.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.74% returns over the last 6 months and 29.22% over the last 12 months.