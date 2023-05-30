English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wim Plast Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore, down 3.97% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wim Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.52 crore in March 2023 down 3.97% from Rs. 94.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.50 crore in March 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 12.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in March 2023 down 2.4% from Rs. 20.44 crore in March 2022.

    Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 10.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.06 in March 2022.

    Wim Plast shares closed at 488.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.74% returns over the last 6 months and 29.22% over the last 12 months.

    Wim Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.5279.6594.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.5279.6594.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.6333.8945.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.509.048.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.671.562.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.756.585.63
    Depreciation3.363.553.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.1714.2214.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7810.8313.78
    Other Income2.812.062.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.5912.8916.69
    Interest0.020.040.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5712.8516.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.5712.8516.64
    Tax4.073.354.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.509.5012.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.509.5012.07
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.417.9110.06
    Diluted EPS10.417.9110.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.417.9110.06
    Diluted EPS10.417.9110.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Wim Plast
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm