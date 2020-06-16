Wim Plast Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.51 crore, down 23.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.51 crore in March 2020 down 23.89% from Rs. 100.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in March 2020 down 14.28% from Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.93 crore in March 2020 down 18.62% from Rs. 24.49 crore in March 2019.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.45 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.03 in March 2019.

Wim Plast shares closed at 341.70 on June 15, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.48% over the last 12 months.