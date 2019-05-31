Wim Plast Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.53 crore, down 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.53 crore in March 2019 down 7.2% from Rs. 108.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.24 crore in March 2019 down 11.78% from Rs. 15.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.49 crore in March 2019 down 8.89% from Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2018.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.50 in March 2018.

Wim Plast shares closed at 515.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.41% returns over the last 6 months and -45.93% over the last 12 months.