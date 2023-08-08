English
    Wim Plast Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.93 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wim Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.93 crore in June 2023 down 3.06% from Rs. 80.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2023 up 31.71% from Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.98 crore in June 2023 up 20.05% from Rs. 15.81 crore in June 2022.

    Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.56 in June 2022.

    Wim Plast shares closed at 533.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.14% returns over the last 6 months and 46.07% over the last 12 months.

    Wim Plast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.9390.5280.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.9390.5280.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.7051.6340.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.693.505.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.77-1.671.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.845.756.25
    Depreciation2.983.363.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8014.1713.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1513.7810.28
    Other Income3.852.811.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0016.5912.15
    Interest0.030.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.9616.5712.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.9616.5712.10
    Tax4.014.073.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9612.509.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9612.509.08
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9610.417.56
    Diluted EPS9.9610.417.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9610.417.56
    Diluted EPS9.9610.417.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 8, 2023

