Wim Plast Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.39 crore, up 51.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.39 crore in June 2022 up 51.6% from Rs. 53.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2022 up 201.27% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.81 crore in June 2022 up 90.25% from Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in June 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 387.80 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and -28.65% over the last 12 months.