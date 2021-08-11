Wim Plast Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.03 crore, up 128.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.03 crore in June 2021 up 128.56% from Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2021 up 311.79% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2021 up 212.41% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2020.

Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2020.

Wim Plast shares closed at 543.55 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.59% returns over the last 6 months and 62.91% over the last 12 months.