Wim Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore, down 3.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore in December 2022 down 3.74% from Rs. 82.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in December 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2021.