Wim Plast Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore, down 3.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore in December 2022 down 3.74% from Rs. 82.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in December 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.38 in December 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 443.40 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 1.01% over the last 12 months.