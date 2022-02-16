Wim Plast Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.75 crore, up 8.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.75 crore in December 2021 up 8.36% from Rs. 76.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.05 crore in December 2021 down 20.21% from Rs. 12.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2021 down 19.15% from Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2020.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.38 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.50 in December 2020.

Wim Plast shares closed at 438.95 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and 12.49% over the last 12 months.