Wim Plast Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 83.53 crore, down 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.53 crore in December 2018 down 5.8% from Rs. 88.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2018 down 21.45% from Rs. 10.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2018 down 13.99% from Rs. 19.44 crore in December 2017.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.58 in December 2017.

Wim Plast shares closed at 601.70 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.36% returns over the last 6 months and -51.51% over the last 12 months.