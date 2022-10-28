 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wim Plast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.51 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wim Plast are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.51 crore in September 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 87.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 17.64 crore in September 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in September 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 495.25 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.75% returns over the last 6 months and 6.82% over the last 12 months.

Wim Plast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.51 80.94 87.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.51 80.94 87.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.89 40.43 38.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.66 5.31 9.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.31 1.00 3.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.80 6.59 6.24
Depreciation 3.72 3.67 4.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.47 13.54 15.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.67 10.39 10.36
Other Income 3.48 1.85 3.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.14 12.24 13.41
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.11 12.20 13.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.11 12.20 13.37
Tax 3.25 3.05 3.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.86 9.15 10.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.86 9.15 10.06
Minority Interest -0.10 -- 0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.75 9.15 10.11
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.13 7.60 8.42
Diluted EPS 8.13 7.60 8.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.21 7.60 8.42
Diluted EPS 8.13 7.60 8.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Wim Plast
first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.