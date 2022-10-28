Wim Plast Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.51 crore, down 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.51 crore in September 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 87.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2022 down 3.5% from Rs. 10.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in September 2022 down 4.42% from Rs. 17.64 crore in September 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.42 in September 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 495.25 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.75% returns over the last 6 months and 6.82% over the last 12 months.