Wim Plast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.56 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wim Plast are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.56 crore in March 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 102.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022 down 16.81% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022 down 12.34% from Rs. 22.94 crore in March 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.04 in March 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 367.05 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Wim Plast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.56 86.43 102.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.56 86.43 102.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 45.92 44.34 55.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.20 4.27 5.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.79 2.42 -2.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.09 6.61 5.64
Depreciation 3.75 4.07 4.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.34 14.13 15.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.47 10.60 18.65
Other Income 2.90 2.89 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.36 13.49 18.65
Interest 0.05 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.31 13.44 18.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.31 13.44 18.61
Tax 4.48 3.33 4.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.83 10.11 14.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.83 10.11 14.45
Minority Interest 0.10 -- -0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.93 10.11 14.34
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.94 8.40 12.04
Diluted EPS 9.94 8.40 12.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.94 8.40 12.04
Diluted EPS 9.94 8.40 12.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:13 pm
