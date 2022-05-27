Wim Plast Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.56 crore, down 7.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.56 crore in March 2022 down 7.5% from Rs. 102.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2022 down 16.81% from Rs. 14.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022 down 12.34% from Rs. 22.94 crore in March 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.94 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.04 in March 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 367.05 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)