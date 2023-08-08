Wim Plast Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.93 crore, down 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.93 crore in June 2023 down 3.71% from Rs. 80.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2023 up 30.69% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.98 crore in June 2023 up 19.3% from Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2022.

Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 9.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.60 in June 2022.

Wim Plast shares closed at 533.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.14% returns over the last 6 months and 46.07% over the last 12 months.