Wim Plast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.94 crore, up 62.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.94 crore in June 2022 up 62.09% from Rs. 49.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2022 up 222.06% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2022 up 100.63% from Rs. 7.93 crore in June 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 385.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.42% returns over the last 6 months and -29.10% over the last 12 months.