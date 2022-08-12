 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wim Plast Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.94 crore, up 62.09% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wim Plast are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.94 crore in June 2022 up 62.09% from Rs. 49.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2022 up 222.06% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.91 crore in June 2022 up 100.63% from Rs. 7.93 crore in June 2021.

Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2021.

Wim Plast shares closed at 385.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.42% returns over the last 6 months and -29.10% over the last 12 months.

Wim Plast
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.94 94.56 49.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.94 94.56 49.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.43 45.92 30.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.31 8.20 2.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.00 2.79 -6.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.59 6.09 6.02
Depreciation 3.67 3.75 4.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.54 14.34 10.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 13.47 1.57
Other Income 1.85 2.90 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.24 16.36 3.70
Interest 0.04 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.20 16.31 3.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.20 16.31 3.65
Tax 3.05 4.48 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.15 11.83 2.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.15 11.83 2.73
Minority Interest -- 0.10 0.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.15 11.93 2.84
Equity Share Capital 12.00 12.00 12.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.60 9.94 2.37
Diluted EPS 7.60 9.94 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.60 9.94 2.37
Diluted EPS 7.60 9.94 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Wim Plast
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.