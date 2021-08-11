Wim Plast Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.93 crore, up 114.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.93 crore in June 2021 up 114.49% from Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in June 2021 up 229.05% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2020.

Wim Plast EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2020.

Wim Plast shares closed at 543.55 on August 10, 2021 (BSE)