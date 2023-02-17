Wim Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 86.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in December 2022 down 6.38% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2021.