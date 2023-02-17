English
    Wim Plast Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wim Plast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.65 crore in December 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 86.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2022 down 6.04% from Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.44 crore in December 2022 down 6.38% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2021.

    Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.40 in December 2021.

    Wim Plast shares closed at 445.95 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.48% returns over the last 6 months and 2.27% over the last 12 months.

    Wim Plast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.6579.5186.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.6579.5186.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.8938.8944.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.045.664.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.561.312.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.586.806.61
    Depreciation3.553.724.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.2213.4714.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.839.6710.60
    Other Income2.063.482.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8913.1413.49
    Interest0.040.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8513.1113.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8513.1113.44
    Tax3.353.253.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.509.8610.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.509.8610.11
    Minority Interest---0.10--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.509.7510.11
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.918.138.40
    Diluted EPS7.918.138.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.918.218.40
    Diluted EPS7.918.138.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am