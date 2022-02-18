Wim Plast Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.43 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.43 crore in December 2021 up 12.39% from Rs. 76.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2021 down 18.73% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2021 down 17.52% from Rs. 21.29 crore in December 2020.

Wim Plast EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.27 in December 2020.

Wim Plast shares closed at 428.90 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)