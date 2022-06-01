 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Williamson Mago Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 81.31% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in March 2022 up 81.31% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2022 up 87.57% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022 up 132.47% from Rs. 26.30 crore in March 2021.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 21.70 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.

Williamson Magor and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.25 6.59 4.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.25 6.59 4.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.74 42.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.69 5.75 -37.63
Other Income 0.84 0.02 11.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.53 5.77 -26.31
Interest 33.54 0.13 -10.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.01 5.64 -15.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.01 5.64 -15.72
Tax -17.97 3.28 40.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.04 2.36 -56.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.04 2.36 -56.60
Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.42 2.15 -51.66
Diluted EPS -6.42 2.15 -51.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.42 2.15 -51.66
Diluted EPS -6.42 2.15 -51.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:10 pm
