Williamson Mago Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 81.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in March 2022 up 81.31% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2022 up 87.57% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022 up 132.47% from Rs. 26.30 crore in March 2021.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 21.70 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.