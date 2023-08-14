English
    Williamson Mago Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 95.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 95.8% from Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 down 128.13% from Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 99.05% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2022.

    Williamson Mago shares closed at 20.90 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and 0.72% over the last 12 months.

    Williamson Magor and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.50-33.2311.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.50-33.2311.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.070.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.3432.190.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-65.4911.61
    Other Income--41.21--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.11-24.2811.61
    Interest--2.383.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.11-26.668.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.11-26.668.56
    Tax2.28-16.410.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.16-10.267.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.16-10.267.68
    Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.97-9.367.01
    Diluted EPS-1.97-9.367.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.97-9.367.01
    Diluted EPS-1.97-9.367.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

