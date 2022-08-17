 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Williamson Mago Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.93 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.93 crore in June 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022 up 260.37% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2022 up 121.56% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2021.

Williamson Mago EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 29.85 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.84% returns over the last 6 months and 30.35% over the last 12 months.

Williamson Magor and Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.93 8.25 5.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.93 8.25 5.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.50 0.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.61 7.69 5.24
Other Income -- 0.84 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.61 8.53 5.24
Interest 3.04 33.54 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.56 -25.01 5.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.56 -25.01 5.04
Tax 0.88 -17.97 9.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.68 -7.04 -4.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.68 -7.04 -4.79
Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.01 -6.42 -4.37
Diluted EPS 7.01 -6.42 -4.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.01 -6.42 -4.37
Diluted EPS 7.01 -6.42 -4.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Williamson Mago #Williamson Magor and Company
first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.