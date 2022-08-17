Williamson Mago Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.93 crore, up 114.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.93 crore in June 2022 up 114.32% from Rs. 5.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022 up 260.37% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2022 up 121.56% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2021.

Williamson Mago EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.37 in June 2021.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 29.85 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.84% returns over the last 6 months and 30.35% over the last 12 months.