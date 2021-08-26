Williamson Mago Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.57 crore in June 2021 down 15.34% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2021 down 8.43% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2021 down 9.34% from Rs. 5.78 crore in June 2020.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 21.05 on August 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.08% returns over the last 6 months and -11.55% over the last 12 months.