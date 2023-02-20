Williamson Mago Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore, up 86.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore in December 2022 up 86.56% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in December 2022 up 752.16% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.27 crore in December 2022 up 320.62% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.