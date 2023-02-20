Williamson Mago Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore, up 86.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore in December 2022 up 86.56% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in December 2022 up 752.16% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.27 crore in December 2022 up 320.62% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

Williamson Mago EPS has increased to Rs. 18.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in December 2021.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 21.55 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.95% over the last 12 months.