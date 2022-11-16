Williamson Mago Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore in September 2022 up 116.99% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 91.84% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 up 133.47% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2021.
|Williamson Mago shares closed at 13.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.64% returns over the last 6 months and -56.72% over the last 12 months.
|Williamson Magor and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.06
|11.93
|5.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.06
|11.93
|5.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.26
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.78
|11.61
|5.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.79
|11.61
|5.04
|Interest
|2.88
|3.04
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.90
|8.56
|4.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.90
|8.56
|4.75
|Tax
|9.31
|0.88
|9.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|7.68
|-5.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|7.68
|-5.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.41
|7.68
|-5.03
|Equity Share Capital
|10.96
|10.96
|10.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|7.01
|-4.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|7.01
|-4.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|7.01
|-4.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|7.01
|-4.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited