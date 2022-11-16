 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Williamson Mago Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore in September 2022 up 116.99% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 91.84% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 up 133.47% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2021. Williamson Mago shares closed at 13.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.64% returns over the last 6 months and -56.72% over the last 12 months.
Williamson Magor and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.0611.935.56
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.0611.935.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.060.06
Depreciation0.000.000.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.180.260.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7811.615.04
Other Income0.00--0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7911.615.04
Interest2.883.040.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.908.564.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.908.564.75
Tax9.310.889.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.417.68-5.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.417.68-5.03
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.010.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.417.68-5.03
Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.377.01-4.59
Diluted EPS-0.377.01-4.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.377.01-4.59
Diluted EPS-0.377.01-4.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm