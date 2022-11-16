Williamson Mago Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.06 11.93 5.56 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.06 11.93 5.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.08 0.06 0.06 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.18 0.26 0.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.78 11.61 5.04 Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.79 11.61 5.04 Interest 2.88 3.04 0.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.90 8.56 4.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.90 8.56 4.75 Tax 9.31 0.88 9.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 7.68 -5.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 7.68 -5.03 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.01 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.41 7.68 -5.03 Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.37 7.01 -4.59 Diluted EPS -0.37 7.01 -4.59 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.37 7.01 -4.59 Diluted EPS -0.37 7.01 -4.59 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited