Williamson Mago Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore in September 2022 up 116.99% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 91.84% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 up 133.47% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2021.