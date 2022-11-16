English
    Williamson Mago Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.06 crore in September 2022 up 116.99% from Rs. 5.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 91.84% from Rs. 5.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 up 133.47% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2021.

    Williamson Mago shares closed at 13.05 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.64% returns over the last 6 months and -56.72% over the last 12 months.

    Williamson Magor and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.0611.935.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.0611.935.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.060.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.260.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7811.615.04
    Other Income0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7911.615.04
    Interest2.883.040.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.908.564.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.908.564.75
    Tax9.310.889.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.417.68-5.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.417.68-5.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.010.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.417.68-5.03
    Equity Share Capital10.9610.9610.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.377.01-4.59
    Diluted EPS-0.377.01-4.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.377.01-4.59
    Diluted EPS-0.377.01-4.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm