Williamson Mago Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 65.6% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in March 2022 up 65.6% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2022 up 87.27% from Rs. 55.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022 up 133.01% from Rs. 25.87 crore in March 2021.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 21.70 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.

Williamson Magor and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.25 6.59 4.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.25 6.59 4.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.74 42.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.69 5.75 -37.20
Other Income 0.84 0.02 11.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.53 5.77 -25.88
Interest 33.54 0.13 -10.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.01 5.64 -15.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.01 5.64 -15.29
Tax -17.97 3.28 40.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.04 2.36 -56.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.04 2.36 -56.17
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.04 2.35 -55.31
Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.43 2.15 -50.48
Diluted EPS -6.43 2.15 -50.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.43 2.15 -50.48
Diluted EPS -6.43 2.15 -50.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Williamson Mago #Williamson Magor and Company
first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:49 pm
