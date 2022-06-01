Williamson Mago Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 65.6% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in March 2022 up 65.6% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in March 2022 up 87.27% from Rs. 55.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.54 crore in March 2022 up 133.01% from Rs. 25.87 crore in March 2021.
Williamson Mago shares closed at 21.70 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.83% over the last 12 months.
|Williamson Magor and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.25
|6.59
|4.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.25
|6.59
|4.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.74
|42.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.69
|5.75
|-37.20
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.02
|11.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.53
|5.77
|-25.88
|Interest
|33.54
|0.13
|-10.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.01
|5.64
|-15.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.01
|5.64
|-15.29
|Tax
|-17.97
|3.28
|40.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.04
|2.36
|-56.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.04
|2.36
|-56.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.04
|2.35
|-55.31
|Equity Share Capital
|10.96
|10.96
|10.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.43
|2.15
|-50.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.43
|2.15
|-50.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.43
|2.15
|-50.48
|Diluted EPS
|-6.43
|2.15
|-50.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
