Williamson Mago Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 95.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 95.8% from Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 down 128.17% from Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 99.05% from Rs. 11.61 crore in June 2022.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 20.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and -1.19% over the last 12 months.