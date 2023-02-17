 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Williamson Mago Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore, up 86.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Williamson Magor and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.30 crore in December 2022 up 86.56% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in December 2022 up 753.89% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.27 crore in December 2022 up 320.62% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021.

Williamson Magor and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.30 12.06 6.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.30 12.06 6.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.18 0.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.97 11.78 5.75
Other Income 12.30 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.27 11.79 5.77
Interest 1.88 2.88 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.40 8.90 5.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.40 8.90 5.64
Tax 2.30 9.31 3.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.10 -0.41 2.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.10 -0.41 2.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.10 -0.41 2.35
Equity Share Capital 10.96 10.96 10.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.34 -0.37 2.15
Diluted EPS 18.34 -0.37 2.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.34 -0.37 2.15
Diluted EPS 18.34 -0.37 2.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited