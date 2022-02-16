Williamson Mago Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, up 304.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in December 2021 up 304.86% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2021 up 288.1% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2021 up 415.18% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

Williamson Mago EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 57.56 in December 2020.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 23.60 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.06% returns over the last 6 months and 7.52% over the last 12 months.