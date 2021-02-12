Williamson Mago Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, down 89.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2020 down 89.71% from Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020 up 88.97% from Rs. 11.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020 down 92.67% from Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2019.

Williamson Mago shares closed at 23.70 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)