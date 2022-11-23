 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Williamson Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 555.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Williamson Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 555.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.47 crore in September 2022 up 49.41% from Rs. 18.72 crore in September 2021.

Williamson Fin shares closed at 7.19 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.71% returns over the last 12 months.

Williamson Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 -- 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 -- 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.88 0.10 19.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.86 -0.12 -19.23
Other Income 0.38 -- 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.47 -0.12 -18.72
Interest 0.02 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.49 -0.12 -18.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.49 -0.12 -18.73
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.49 -0.12 -18.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.49 -0.12 -18.73
Equity Share Capital 8.36 8.36 8.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.36 -0.15 -22.41
Diluted EPS -11.36 -0.15 -22.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -11.36 -0.15 -22.41
Diluted EPS -11.36 -0.15 -22.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 23, 2022