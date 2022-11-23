Williamson Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 555.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Williamson Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 555.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.47 crore in September 2022 up 49.41% from Rs. 18.72 crore in September 2021.
Williamson Fin shares closed at 7.19 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.71% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Williamson Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|--
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|--
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.88
|0.10
|19.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.86
|-0.12
|-19.23
|Other Income
|0.38
|--
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.47
|-0.12
|-18.72
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.49
|-0.12
|-18.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.49
|-0.12
|-18.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.49
|-0.12
|-18.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.49
|-0.12
|-18.73
|Equity Share Capital
|8.36
|8.36
|8.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.36
|-0.15
|-22.41
|Diluted EPS
|-11.36
|-0.15
|-22.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.36
|-0.15
|-22.41
|Diluted EPS
|-11.36
|-0.15
|-22.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited