Williamson Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 555.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 555.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.47 crore in September 2022 up 49.41% from Rs. 18.72 crore in September 2021.

Williamson Fin shares closed at 7.19 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.71% returns over the last 12 months.