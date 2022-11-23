English
    Williamson Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 555.07% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Williamson Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 555.07% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.49 crore in September 2022 up 49.31% from Rs. 18.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.47 crore in September 2022 up 49.41% from Rs. 18.72 crore in September 2021.

    Williamson Fin shares closed at 7.19 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.71% returns over the last 12 months.

    Williamson Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.05--0.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.05--0.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.880.1019.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.86-0.12-19.23
    Other Income0.38--0.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.47-0.12-18.72
    Interest0.020.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.49-0.12-18.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.49-0.12-18.73
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.49-0.12-18.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.49-0.12-18.73
    Equity Share Capital8.368.368.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.36-0.15-22.41
    Diluted EPS-11.36-0.15-22.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.36-0.15-22.41
    Diluted EPS-11.36-0.15-22.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Williamson Fin #Williamson Financial Services
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am