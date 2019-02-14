Williamson Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, down 17.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Williamson Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in December 2018 down 17.05% from Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2018 down 77.92% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2018 down 13.89% from Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2017.
Williamson Fin shares closed at 19.95 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Williamson Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.62
|11.31
|11.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.62
|11.31
|11.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.12
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.11
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.28
|11.08
|11.02
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.29
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.55
|11.36
|11.09
|Interest
|22.69
|20.62
|18.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.13
|-9.26
|-7.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.13
|-9.26
|-7.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.13
|-9.26
|-7.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.13
|-9.26
|-7.38
|Equity Share Capital
|8.36
|8.36
|8.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.71
|-11.08
|-8.83
|Diluted EPS
|-15.71
|-11.08
|-8.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.71
|-11.08
|-8.83
|Diluted EPS
|-15.71
|-11.08
|-8.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited