Williamson Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, down 17.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in December 2018 down 17.05% from Rs. 11.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2018 down 77.92% from Rs. 7.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2018 down 13.89% from Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2017.

Williamson Fin shares closed at 19.95 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)