business Will ICICI Bank’s Stock Continue To Outperform Nifty & Bank Nifty? | Ideas For Profit ICICI Bank posted robust earnings in the second quarter of FY22. Its net profit surged to Rs 5,511 crore in Q2, a growth of 30% YoY. We had pointed out that the surge in earnings aided by strong top-line growth and limited provisions will accelerate the re-rating of the stock and Q2 FY22 earnings re-affirm our stance. Here’s why MC Pro believes it still makes for a good investment bet.